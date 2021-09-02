scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 02, 2021
Khushi Kapoor keeps it simple yet glamorous in bralette and skirt set

Khushi Kapoor was recently spotted in an Arpita Mehta ensemble, and stole the show like a true fashion diva!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 2, 2021 10:50:14 am
What do you think of her look? (Source: PR Handout)

There may still be time before Khushi Kapoor makes her on-screen appearance, but the starlet has already established herself as a fashionista.

After giving massive style goals during Rhea Kapoor’s wedding, Khushi was recently spotted in an Arpita Mehta ensemble, sealing her new-found reputation.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she was seen in a printed co-ord set teamed with a gorgeous jacket.

ALSO READ |We can’t get enough of Khushi Kapoor’s on-point makeup game
Khushi Kapoor looked pretty in her recent photos. (Source: PR Handout)

The sand butti print skirt which featured a thigh-high slit was styled with a matching bralette and a mirror work jacket. Her make-up — filled-in eyebrows and winged eyeliner — went really with the whole look, so did her perfectly blow-dried hair.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look was chic. (Source: PR Handout)

Not too long ago, she stunned in a series of ethnic looks. Check them out below

Khushi was seen in a bright yellow lehenga set from Netri Aggarwal Label. The outfit had the perfect amount of bling and shimmer!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

In the second look, she was seen an Anita Dongre ensemble — a skirt with asymmetrical hemline teamed with a pixi crop top. Also styled by Ghavri, the look was completed with hair styled in soft curls. It was accessorised with juttis and handcrafted jewellery.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Khushi Kapoor really stood out in this look. (Source: PR Handout) The look was pulled together with hair styled in soft curls. (Source: PR Handout) The look was styled by Tanya Ghavri. (Source: PR Handout)

What do you think of her diverse looks?

