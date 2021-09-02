Khushi Kapoor keeps it simple yet glamorous in bralette and skirt set

September 2, 2021 10:50:14 am
There may still be time before Khushi Kapoor makes her on-screen appearance, but the starlet has already established herself as a fashionista.
After giving massive style goals during Rhea Kapoor’s wedding, Khushi was recently spotted in an Arpita Mehta ensemble, sealing her new-found reputation.
Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she was seen in a printed co-ord set teamed with a gorgeous jacket.
The sand butti print skirt which featured a thigh-high slit was styled with a matching bralette and a mirror work jacket. Her make-up — filled-in eyebrows and winged eyeliner — went really with the whole look, so did her perfectly blow-dried hair.
Not too long ago, she stunned in a series of ethnic looks. Check them out below
Khushi was seen in a bright yellow lehenga set from Netri Aggarwal Label. The outfit had the perfect amount of bling and shimmer!
In the second look, she was seen an Anita Dongre ensemble — a skirt with asymmetrical hemline teamed with a pixi crop top. Also styled by Ghavri, the look was completed with hair styled in soft curls. It was accessorised with juttis and handcrafted jewellery.
What do you think of her diverse looks?
