scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 19, 2021
Must Read

Khushi Kapoor’s ethnic avatar is simple, elegant and stylish

From a crop top and skirt to a legenga set -- Khushi Kapoor is hitting all the right fashion notes!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 19, 2021 6:20:11 pm
What do you think of her look? (Source: PR Handout)

The Kapoor household is in a celebratory mood. Recently, producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with long-time partner Karan Boolani. Even though their wedding was an intimate ceremony, it was attended by many celebrities and as such, was high on fashion.

Among the attendees was Khushi Kapoor who looked stunning in a dazzling lehenga from Netri Aggarwal Label.

ALSO READ |Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani’s wedding ceremony: Kapoor sisters look stunning in ethnic outfits

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the outfit featured intricate sequin embroidery, making it just the perfect ensemble for a morning wedding. Check out the pictures below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

But it was her choice of ensemble for Mohit Marwah and wife Antara Motiwala Marwah’s baby shower that really stood out. For the joyous occasion, Khushi was seen in an Anita Dongre ensemble — a skirt with asymmetrical hemline teamed with a pixi crop top. Also styled by Ghavri, the look was pulled together with hair styled in soft curls, Fizzy Goblet juttis and handcrafted jewellery.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Khushi Kapoor really stood out in this look. (Source: PR Handout) The look was pulled together with hair styled in soft curls. (Source: PR Handout) The look was styled by Tanya Ghavri. (Source: PR Handout)

Khushi was also looking absolutely lovely in a printed midi, showing that she can ace dresses with equal ease. Check out the pictures here.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

koli community, mumbai through koli community, koli community and mumbai, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, koli community and mumbai's fishing community, photography exhibition news,
World Photography Day 2021: A pictorial representation of Mumbai through the eyes of the Koli community

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 19: Latest News

Advertisement
X