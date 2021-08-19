Khushi Kapoor’s ethnic avatar is simple, elegant and stylish

The Kapoor household is in a celebratory mood. Recently, producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with long-time partner Karan Boolani. Even though their wedding was an intimate ceremony, it was attended by many celebrities and as such, was high on fashion.

Among the attendees was Khushi Kapoor who looked stunning in a dazzling lehenga from Netri Aggarwal Label.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the outfit featured intricate sequin embroidery, making it just the perfect ensemble for a morning wedding. Check out the pictures below:

But it was her choice of ensemble for Mohit Marwah and wife Antara Motiwala Marwah’s baby shower that really stood out. For the joyous occasion, Khushi was seen in an Anita Dongre ensemble — a skirt with asymmetrical hemline teamed with a pixi crop top. Also styled by Ghavri, the look was pulled together with hair styled in soft curls, Fizzy Goblet juttis and handcrafted jewellery.

Khushi was also looking absolutely lovely in a printed midi, showing that she can ace dresses with equal ease. Check out the pictures here.