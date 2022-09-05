Khushi Kapoor takes her style game to the next level with latest looks

Khushi Kapoor, who is yet to make her Bollywood debut, has already established herself as a true fashionista. From acing millennial trends to ethnic wear, the style diva makes impressive sartorial statements with her eclectic choices. Most recently, actor Khushi Kapoor’s younger sister made heads turn in a cutting-edge black ensemble.

In the pictures shared on Instagram, Khushi was seen in a black cut-out dress that comprised a spaghetti strapped top with zig-zag edges styled with a black bodycon long skirt with a navel-baring cut-out design. She accessorised the look with copper bangles and opted for winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks with a tint of highlighter, and a wet slicked back hairdo. Oodles of glamour added the perfect finishing touches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

Many fans and B-town celebrities appreciated her look, but the one that caught our eyes was that of Deepika Padukone who commented, “ufff”. Among others, Anshula Kapoor dropped the fire emoji, while Suhana Khan wrote, “stunning” on the post.

Recently the starlet earned a lot of glam points as she stepped out in a mesh cut-out dress worn over a shimmery green bikini set which featured icy blue and olive green undertones. The outfit emanated summery and earthly vibes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

She completed the look with a white sea-shell bracelet, hoop earrings, a hint of makeup and a tousled hairdo.

Earlier, Khushi Kapoor had also shared a picture of her OOTD — a bright yellow tied-up spaghetti top and lacey pants set. She complemented her bright yellow look with a black box bag and some dainty golden accessories.

