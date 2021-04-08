‘The constant judgment to be perfect has been too much to bear’: Khloé Kardashian asks people to be kind

She put out a series of unedited pictures of herself, bookending them with thoughtful messages asking people to be kinder. (Photo: Twitter/@khloekardashian)

Earlier this week, an unedited photo of Khloé Kardashian made its way to social media. In the picture, that was reportedly shared without permission, Khloé was seen in a bikini posing near the pool. Her PR team soon sprung into action to get the unauthorised picture removed from the internet, despite many people praising the untouched picture.

“The colour edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant,” Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer of Kim Kardashian’s KKW Brands, told Page Six in a statement.

“Khloe looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down,” the statement further said.

Now, the socialite and entrepreneur has taken to Instagram to address the reason for doing so, consequently shedding light on the constant scrutiny she has to live under. She put out a series of unedited pictures of herself, bookending them with thoughtful messages asking people to be kinder.

“Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered. The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point – and then shares it to the world – you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared – regardless of who you are,” she wrote.

Khloé Kardashian addressed why she asked the unedited photo to be taken down.

“In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet other’s standards of how I should look has been too much to bear,” she added.

She wrote about the unkind way she is treated by people on the Internet.

Enlisting the distasteful remarks directed at her, she continued, “‘Khloé is the fat sister.’ ‘Khloé is the ugly sister.’ ‘Her dad must not be her real dad because she looks so different.’ ‘The only way she could have lost that weight must have been from surgery.’..You never quite get used to being judged and pulled apart and told how unattractive one is, but I will say, if you hear anything enough then you will start to believe it…This is how I have been conditioned to feel, that I am not beautiful enough just being me.”

She also shared the need to be kind to each other.

"Just do you and made your heart is happy," she wrote in conclusion.

She concluded her messages on a positive note: “I have realised that we cannot continue to live trying to fit into the perfect mould of what others have set for us. Just do you and made your heart is happy.”