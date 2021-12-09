Sister goals: Khloe Kardashian seen in same metallic dress first worn by sister Kourtney

It is no secret that sisters exchange clothes. While growing up, it is more of the hand-me-down kind, in adulthood, it is the actual raiding of wardrobes to pick whatever they like best.

So, did that happen with Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, too, who wore the exact same dress on different occasions? Well, we may not have the absolute details, but it is heartwarming to learn that the Kardashian sisters — though globally popular because of their reality show of several years — are actually like the rest of us when it comes to the sister stuff.

Khloe recently posted a series of pictures on Instagram, wherein she was seen in a mini metallic dress that she wore to the People’s Choice Awards to accept the award for best Reality TV Star of 2021. The 37-year-old wore her blonde hair in beachy waves and matched her dress with a pair of stilettos to complete the look.

We did a little digging, because the dress looked awfully familiar, and found that the sequin number with a plunging neck and short hem, was first worn by Khloe’s sister Kourtney. The 42-year-old Poosh founder wore this exact same clothing during a tropical family getaway to celebrate sister Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday last year amid peak pandemic.

Interestingly, both the sisters kept overall their look simple, letting the dress dazzle — which it surely did.

“Thank you to the People’s Choice Awards and to my beautiful beautiful people!! I can not believe I won Best Reality TV Star and Best Reality Show. Thank you all so so much! From the bottom of my heart I am truly so grateful and humbled. What an amazing journey this has been ” Khloe captioned a post.

Kourtney had written in her caption last year, “My sister’s birthday!! (and the best week of my life).”

While both of them seemed comfortable in the dress, we cannot decide who looked better wearing it. What is your take?

