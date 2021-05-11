Celeb fashion: Shweta Tiwari knows how to keep it bold yet elegant

What do you think about her look? (Photo: shweta.tiwari/ Instagram| Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Shweta Tiwari has a distinct take on fashion. She is open to experimenting with her looks and can carry off western and ethnic wear with equal ease and comfort. Currently shooting for the upcoming edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi, the actor has myriad style clues up her sleeve.

From statement shoulders to sequins and ruffles — here is what we spotted on her Instagram profile.

Don’t forget to share your favourite look with us!

Shweta looked lovely in a cream-white lehenga featuring sequins and rhinestones. Styled with a one-shoulder blouse, the look was accessorised with minimal jewellery along with a soft blowout and nude makeup look.

Styled by celebrity stylist Victor Robinson, she kept it bright in a lime green dress that stood out for its ruffle detailing and statement sleeves. The deep V-neck dress was styled with striking danglers and smokey eye makeup.

Seen in yet another powerful look, Shweta left us impressed in a puffy shoulder silk shirt which was styled with a pair of straight-cut pants and block heels. With her hair tied into a simple ponytail, the look was completed with golden statement earrings.

It is no surprise that the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor also jumped on the pantsuit bandwagon. In this look, she kept it bright in a Satya Paul pantsuit with tangerine floral prints.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle