Khatija Rahman looked striking in a purple outfit at her wedding reception; see pictures

Music composer A R Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman got married in May this year to her fiance, audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed, and their wedding reception was held last week in Chennai, pictures of which have been shared on social media.

We cannot help but swoon over the new bride’s outfit for the evening, which was an embellished purple lehenga with heavy zardozi work. Styled by celebrity and bridal stylist Shruti Agarwal, Khatija covered her head and face with a beautiful matching bridal veil and a matching purple face mask.

She also wore a traditional long bridal necklace, ostensibly made of pearls, and wrote in the caption, “June 10th. To many more years together at ARR Film City…”

Riyasdeen, on the other hand, complemented her in a black tuxedo and black trousers. Check out these pictures.

Khatija had recently also shared a wedding video, writing in the caption, “With the prayers and blessings of my grandparents and our families. On my big day (May 5). This wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my family and my dearest team.”

The groom and the bride had worn colour-coordinated cream outfits for their wedding.

Proud father A R Rahman had taken to his Instagram account to bless the couple. “May the Almighty bless the couple… thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love. [Sic]”

Khatija and Riyasdeen had got engaged in December 2021. She had announced it officially in a post, writing: “With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones.”

What do you think of these looks?

