Khaali Peeli promotions: Ananya Panday looks like a ray of sunshine

Ananya Panday has started with the promotions of her upcoming film, Khaali Peeli, and was recently spotted in an off-shoulder outfit from Michael Costello. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the attire stood out for its lacework and ruffle details. The make-up, however, was kept minimal completing it with a touch of blush and soft pink lipstick.

Here are some pictures.

Prior to this, she was seen in a black knotted top from Label Frow, teamed with cargo pants. Also styled by Ghavri, the smokey eyes really had our attention.

What do you think about her latest look?

