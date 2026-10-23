Story behind the gold border on Kerala’s iconic kasavu saris

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Kerala’s kasavu textiles are instantly recognisable for their crisp white or off-white fabric paired with a distinctive gold border. Worn during festivals such as Onam and Vishu, and at weddings and other traditional occasions, these are rooted in Kerala’s weaving heritage. Sneha Yadav, fashion consultant, brand & image strategist, NIFT Alumna, says, “I find Kerala’s kasavu textiles an example of how simple fabric and careful handwork join to make a classic textile tradition.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
But the gold border is more than a decorative detail. The choice of yarn, weaving techniques, and the tradition of using metallic-looking threads give kasavu its characteristic sheen and understated elegance.
What gives Kerala’s kasavu textiles their characteristic gold border?
According to Yadav, “Kasavu’s special look comes from a cream or off‑white cotton base that meets a gold border. However, the word ‘kasavu’ stands for the gold zari that runs along the border, giving the cloth a festive feel.”
“In the past, kasavu was woven with silver threads that were coated with gold. The metal thread was carefully woven into the cloth to make the border, and decorative patterns were added along the pallu,” she adds.
This required precision and skill on a handloom, where the final look depended on the weaver’s ability.
Traditional zari is silver covered with gold. Today, some versions of kasavu use other metals or synthetic materials. Hence, it is important to know the difference between zari and replicas.
The beauty of the weave
Kasavu’s beauty lies in its simplicity. The airy cotton cloth suits Kerala’s climate, while the gold border adds richness without overwhelming the garment. “This balance between a base and elegant metal trim is what keeps kasavu timeless,” says Yadav.
Kasavu is traditionally worn as a mundu set: mundu and sari. “The gold border is more than decoration; it stands for celebration, cultural identity, and a weaving tradition that has been handed down through generations,” mentions Yadav.
Today, kasavu stays relevant because it can be worn in traditional ways or paired with modern blouses and accessories while keeping its cultural meaning and elegance.