Story behind the gold border on Kerala’s iconic kasavu saris

Kerala’s kasavu textiles are instantly recognisable for their crisp white or off-white fabric paired with a distinctive gold border. Worn during festivals such as Onam and Vishu, and at weddings and other traditional occasions, these are rooted in Kerala’s weaving heritage. Sneha Yadav, fashion consultant, brand & image strategist, NIFT Alumna, says, “I find Kerala’s kasavu textiles an example of how simple fabric and careful handwork join to make a classic textile tradition.”

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But the gold border is more than a decorative detail. The choice of yarn, weaving techniques, and the tradition of using metallic-looking threads give kasavu its characteristic sheen and understated elegance.