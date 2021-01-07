We are fans of Kendall Jenner’s cosy winter looks; see pics

What do you think about her looks? (Photo: Kendall Jenner/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Kendall Jenner is always setting fashion goals. Period. The supermodel, who has a massive following of 146 million people on her Instagram, often gives a peek into her supermodel life, and the quality time she spends with friend and family, including fun moments with sisters Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

So as the temperatures dropped, we straightaway headed to Kendall’s Instagram in search for some winter style tips. And, as expected, she did not disappoint us. If you, too, are looking for some cues, read on.

Nothing beats a cosy black outfit. We like how she styled her ensemble with a simple waistbelt that also gave the outfit a structure. You too can invest in a good faux leather or wide waist belt which can not only be worn with knit dresses but your overcoats as well.

Winter is all about warm tones, and Kendall sure can ace such shades. Here, she is seen in black tights paired with calf-length boots and a dark chocolate brown faux leather overcoat with tie-up detailing.

Another all-black look that you can bookmark! Swipe, and you will see that the model went for a floor-length overcoat styled with a pair of gloves, a turtleneck sweater and black bottoms. The look was completed with chunky boots which are perfect to beat the winter chill.

You can also opt for a monochromatic look this winter. This all-white outfit is chic and gives us major model vibes! Chunky white sneakers, a denim jacket, pants, and a crop top are some basics that you must have in your wardrobe. But if you are feeling upbeat, then colour block all the way!

