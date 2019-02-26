Vanity Fair Oscar after-party 2019: Kendall Jenner nails the naked dress, again!

Oscars, the much-anticipated event of the year, just concluded and like every year it was a star-studded affair. Celebrities put their best fashion foot forward, and some of them impressed us with their sartorial choices. While we already have our list of favourite looks from this year, some celebrities managed to turn heads at the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party. And among them was American model Kendall Jenner.

Jenner, who was seen wearing a black Rami Kadi Couture halter gown, took wearing slits to a whole new level. Not a stranger to naked dresses, Jenner’s risqué outfit featured waist-high slits on both sides, exposing her legs; and the model did an impressive job by avoiding any wardrobe malfunction. The bold look was accessorised with oversized black earrings and black stilettos.

The model had donned a similar outfit at the Much Music Awards in 2014. The floor-length white dress with embellished detailing that she wore at the event also featured dramatic waist-high slits on both sides. The look was completed with center-parted hair and gold pumps.

Our very own desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas was also seen at the party. She looked lovely in a black halter gown by Elie Saab. The dress, with a belt detail, had a partly-embellished tulle skirt with pockets. Her look was accessorised with diamond earrings from Chopard. She attended the party with husband Nick Jonas, who looked dapper in a navy blue suit with a bow-tie

