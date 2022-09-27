scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

‘I was totally game’: Kendall Jenner recalls wearing see-through dress for the 2014 Marc Jacobs fashion show

"She's just a little girl here," the model and reality TV star described her past self, "and I love to see it"

Kendall Jenner, Kendall Jenner looks, Kendall Jenner modelling, Kendall Jenner looks, Kendall Jenner walking the ramp, Kendall Jenner controversial looks, Kendall Jenner sheer outfit, Kendall Jenner fashion, indian express news"This was my first high-fashion show, and it was for Marc Jacobs. I actually could not believe that I was there," she told Vogue in a video interview. (Photo: Instagram/@kendalljenner)

Kendall Jenner has no qualms about wearing certain outfits, no matter how bawdy they are, and she does not have any past regrets either.

Jenner, in a recent interview with Vogue, discussed some of her past looks as part of the publication’s ‘Life in Looks‘ series and got particularly nostalgic about one of her first outings as a model, for which she was seen in a risqué dress that she wore while walking at the 2014 Marc Jacobs fashion show, which basically screamed ‘free the nipple’. The outfit continues to be called controversial, what with its sheer, see-through fabric.

ALSO READ |Bella Hadid was ’embarrassed’ by an ‘iconic red dress’ that she wore to Cannes 2016

“This was my first high-fashion show, and it was for Marc Jacobs. I actually could not believe that I was there,” she told Vogue in a video interview. The reality TV star who grew up in the public eye while filming her family show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians‘, added: “Weirdly [I] had little nerves, and I think it was because my shoes were relatively flat; they weren’t some big tall heels. I was pretty chill, even though my b**bies were out.”

Jenner described the experience, stating, “I remember going into my agency and kind of getting a walking lesson because I didn’t necessarily know what I was doing. I think I took tips too seriously and ended up being really stiff when I got on the runway. I’ve learned a lot since then.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...Premium
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...Premium
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...
The Kurmis: a political historyPremium
The Kurmis: a political history
Deepti Sharma and the question of law vs spirit in cricketPremium
Deepti Sharma and the question of law vs spirit in cricket
ALSO READ |In 106 years, Timothée Chalamet becomes first man to appear solo on the print cover of this magazine

“She’s just a little girl here,” the 26-year-old described her past self, “and I love to see it.”

Jenner further went on to state that she had just turned 18 during that time. “I remember getting a call from my agent saying that Marc and Katie [Grand, who did her styling] wanted to put me in this kind of sheer top, and I was like, ‘I’m game. I don’t mind. I’m all good with the nipple. It didn’t make me any more nervous. I genuinely was just like, ‘Dope, whatever they want, it’s their vision, let’s do it.’ So I was completely comfortable.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-09-2022 at 11:30:36 am
Next Story

TikTok deal remains elusive as Biden administration works to solve data concerns

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Neelakurinji flowers, photos of Neelakurinji flowers, Neelakurinji flowers blooming in Karnataka, Neelakurinji flowers blossom, tourists in Chikmagalur, indian express news
Tourists witness the remarkable blooming of Neelakurinji flowers in Chikmagalur that happens once in 12 years
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 27: Latest News
Advertisement