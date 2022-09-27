‘I was totally game’: Kendall Jenner recalls wearing see-through dress for the 2014 Marc Jacobs fashion show

Kendall Jenner has no qualms about wearing certain outfits, no matter how bawdy they are, and she does not have any past regrets either.

Jenner, in a recent interview with Vogue, discussed some of her past looks as part of the publication’s ‘Life in Looks‘ series and got particularly nostalgic about one of her first outings as a model, for which she was seen in a risqué dress that she wore while walking at the 2014 Marc Jacobs fashion show, which basically screamed ‘free the nipple’. The outfit continues to be called controversial, what with its sheer, see-through fabric.

“This was my first high-fashion show, and it was for Marc Jacobs. I actually could not believe that I was there,” she told Vogue in a video interview. The reality TV star who grew up in the public eye while filming her family show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians‘, added: “Weirdly [I] had little nerves, and I think it was because my shoes were relatively flat; they weren’t some big tall heels. I was pretty chill, even though my b**bies were out.”

Jenner described the experience, stating, “I remember going into my agency and kind of getting a walking lesson because I didn’t necessarily know what I was doing. I think I took tips too seriously and ended up being really stiff when I got on the runway. I’ve learned a lot since then.”

“She’s just a little girl here,” the 26-year-old described her past self, “and I love to see it.”

Jenner further went on to state that she had just turned 18 during that time. “I remember getting a call from my agent saying that Marc and Katie [Grand, who did her styling] wanted to put me in this kind of sheer top, and I was like, ‘I’m game. I don’t mind. I’m all good with the nipple. It didn’t make me any more nervous. I genuinely was just like, ‘Dope, whatever they want, it’s their vision, let’s do it.’ So I was completely comfortable.”

