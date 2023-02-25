Kendall Jenner cuts a glamorous figure on the Prada runway at Milan Fashion Week

The ongoing Milan Fashion Week has taken the fashion world by storm with brands presenting some out-of-the-box Fall-Winter 2023 collections. After Diesel ruffled a few feathers with a 200,000 condom box mountain on day 1, labels such as Prada, Emporio Armani and Max Mara had the fashion lovers hooked on the second day. Apart from the head-turning ensembles, the audience also witnessed some familiar faces strutting down the runway. One of them was American model and media personality Kendall Jenner who returned to the runway after a gap of some months.

For the Prada Fall/Winter 2023 show, the 27-year-old sashayed down the runway wearing a tan-coloured hooded camel coat which featured a front slit along with pockets on both sides. It was teamed with a pair of quirky golden yellow structured heels which seemed to be featuring origami-style flowers on top.

To add to the glam, The Kardashians star opted for feathery light blue eyelashes, thick bushy eyebrows, sleek eyeliner, blushed and contoured cheeks, and a flush pink natural lip colour. Her middle-parted straight hair was left open, giving the look an overall sleek appearance.

Also spotted on the runway was supermodel Gigi Hadid who was dressed in a grey knee-length coat and a matching skirt which was adorned with white flower appliques. She also wore a plain black tee underneath and completed the look with white heels, similar to the one worn by Jenner.

As for the makeup, she opted for a natural look comprising experimental feathery eyeshadow, a hint of blush and nude lip colour.

This was Jenner’s second time walking the runway for the Italian label, Prada. Prior to this, she debuted for the brand last February wearing an indigo belted bomber jacket with feather accents and a transparent shimmery skirt. The model had confessed to feeling “uncomfortable” with her family cheering her from the front row during a Season 2 episode of The Kardashians. “When I’m walking down a runway having a family there is really really cool but at the same time makes me uncomfortable. When they cheer or they do something that makes me cringe I just can’t stand it,” she said.

