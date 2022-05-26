scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Kendall Jenner’s look reminds us of Monica Bellucci at Cannes in 1997

Kendall Jenner, after her 'cucumber-gate', stood out quite a bit

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 26, 2022 10:50:08 am
Kendall Jenner, Kendall Jenner fashion, Kendall Jenner news, Kendall Jenner and Monica Bellucci, Monica Bellucci fashion, Monica Bellucci old Cannes look, Kendall Jenner in Dolce & Gabbana dress, indian express newsKendall Jenner's dress, apparently, is a swift nod to Italian actor Monica Bellucci. (Photo: Instagram/@iconkendoll)

The Kardashians and the Jenners put up quite a fashionable show for the European wedding and subsequent celebrations of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s nuptials.

The couple tied the knot earlier this month in Portofino, Italy — technically for a third time — after their Vegas wedding and the one they had in a courthouse in Santa Barbara.

Kendall Jenner — after her ‘cucumber-gate‘ — stood out quite a bit, naturally. The supermodel wore some stunning looks and among them was a vintage Dolce & Gabbana two-piece outfit, which comprised a beige coloured pencil skirt with brown floral details and a matching top with long sleeves; it teased her midriff.

ALSO READ |Did Kourtney Kardashian seek fashion inspiration from sister Kim for her black dress?

For accessories, the 26-year-old wore a dainty necklace and a pair of black sunglasses, and allowed her bold red lips to stand out, as she enjoyed a day on a yacht with friends and family.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Velvey ♍︎ (@velvetcoke)

The dress, apparently, is a swift nod to Italian actor Monica Bellucci, 57, who purportedly wore it at the Cannes Film Festival in 1997. Fans were quick to notice it, and took to social media to share pictures, commenting that the K-clan must have a thing for wearing clothes previously worn by icons.

Kim Kardashian did it recently at the Met Gala, when she channeled a Marilyn Monroe, and recently, when she was spotted wearing a ‘daring’ dress from the 90s, worn by Baywatch actor Carmen Electra.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kendall Jenner (@iconkendoll)

According to an Independent report, the look is a part of Dolce & Gabbana’s spring collection from that year. A photograph of Bellucci has emerged, which has her posing in the dress, only she wore it as a wraparound.

What do you think of the looks?

