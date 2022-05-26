Kendall Jenner’s look reminds us of Monica Bellucci at Cannes in 1997

The Kardashians and the Jenners put up quite a fashionable show for the European wedding and subsequent celebrations of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s nuptials.

The couple tied the knot earlier this month in Portofino, Italy — technically for a third time — after their Vegas wedding and the one they had in a courthouse in Santa Barbara.

Kendall Jenner — after her ‘cucumber-gate‘ — stood out quite a bit, naturally. The supermodel wore some stunning looks and among them was a vintage Dolce & Gabbana two-piece outfit, which comprised a beige coloured pencil skirt with brown floral details and a matching top with long sleeves; it teased her midriff.

For accessories, the 26-year-old wore a dainty necklace and a pair of black sunglasses, and allowed her bold red lips to stand out, as she enjoyed a day on a yacht with friends and family.

The dress, apparently, is a swift nod to Italian actor Monica Bellucci, 57, who purportedly wore it at the Cannes Film Festival in 1997. Fans were quick to notice it, and took to social media to share pictures, commenting that the K-clan must have a thing for wearing clothes previously worn by icons.

Kim Kardashian did it recently at the Met Gala, when she channeled a Marilyn Monroe, and recently, when she was spotted wearing a ‘daring’ dress from the 90s, worn by Baywatch actor Carmen Electra.

According to an Independent report, the look is a part of Dolce & Gabbana’s spring collection from that year. A photograph of Bellucci has emerged, which has her posing in the dress, only she wore it as a wraparound.

What do you think of the looks?

