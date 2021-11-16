Why is Kendall Jenner facing backlash for her choice of dress at a friend’s wedding?

It is an unspoken rule around the world that when you are attending a wedding, you are not supposed to upstage the bride or the groom, because essentially, it is their special day and the spotlight is supposed to be on them.

Whether Kendall Jenner intended to do that is not known, but the supermodel seems to have irked social media users because of her choice of dress at a friend’s wedding. She is understood to have attended her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding reception wearing a black dress from Mônot’s SS22 collection.

The dress naturally stood out, for it featured bizarre symmetrical diamond cut-outs all over, which gave the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star a risqué appearance. In the many pictures and videos shared on social media, she seemed to be having fun, but it led to a debate on wedding etiquette and whether it is all right to dress up like this on someone else’s big day.

Also in attendance were other wedding guests including Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid, with whom Kendall was seen having a good time.

Check out some of these tweets which censured the supermodel:

Help Kendall jenner did not wear this to a wedding reception omg pic.twitter.com/F6dgD4KghS — Ilan Atisha (@ilanatisha) November 12, 2021

Why in the world would you wear this to someone’s wedding? https://t.co/TEUv3IBjXN — rae 🦖 (@raefromscratch) November 14, 2021

If you’re my friend & show up to MY wedding as a guest like @KendallJenner did to her friend’s special day, you’ll be given a t-shirt or the nearest exit. pic.twitter.com/gp7D6Q3bmV — CLG (@ovorachelxo) November 13, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Some others, however, pointed out that since this was the wedding reception, and not the actual wedding ceremony — during which Kendall was a bridesmaid — it was all right to wear the gown.

“Why are so many people pi**ed about the dress that Kendall Jenner wore? She used that dress during the after-party and not the actual wedding. And y’all are saying she’s an attention-seeker???? You guys are GIVING her the attention. Make it make sense (sic),” a tweet read.

In the West, it is common knowledge that guests must not wear white to a wedding, for it is what the bride wears. In India, too, upstaging the bride by choosing to wear something too loud or dramatic, is frowned upon.

What is your opinion?

