Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Why is Kendall Jenner facing backlash for her choice of dress at a friend’s wedding?

The supermodel attended her friend Lauren Perez's wedding reception wearing a black dress from Mônot’s SS22 collection

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 16, 2021 5:30:37 pm
Kendall Jenner, Kendall Jenner news, Kendall Jenner fashion, Kendall Jenner at friend's wedding, Kendall Jenner as a bridesmaid, Kendall Jenner controversy, Kendall Jenner dress controversy, indian express newsKendall was also joined by Hailey Baldwin. (Photo: Instagram/@kendallsclip)

It is an unspoken rule around the world that when you are attending a wedding, you are not supposed to upstage the bride or the groom, because essentially, it is their special day and the spotlight is supposed to be on them.

Whether Kendall Jenner intended to do that is not known, but the supermodel seems to have irked social media users because of her choice of dress at a friend’s wedding. She is understood to have attended her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding reception wearing a black dress from Mônot’s SS22 collection.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kendall Clips (@kendallsclip)

The dress naturally stood out, for it featured bizarre symmetrical diamond cut-outs all over, which gave the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star a risqué appearance. In the many pictures and videos shared on social media, she seemed to be having fun, but it led to a debate on wedding etiquette and whether it is all right to dress up like this on someone else’s big day.

ALSO READ |Kendall Jenner opens up about her struggle with anxiety

Also in attendance were other wedding guests including Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid, with whom Kendall was seen having a good time.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kendall Clips (@kendallsclip)

Check out some of these tweets which censured the supermodel:

Some others, however, pointed out that since this was the wedding reception, and not the actual wedding ceremony — during which Kendall was a bridesmaid — it was all right to wear the gown.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kendall Clips (@kendallsclip)

“Why are so many people pi**ed about the dress that Kendall Jenner wore? She used that dress during the after-party and not the actual wedding. And y’all are saying she’s an attention-seeker???? You guys are GIVING her the attention. Make it make sense (sic),” a tweet read.

In the West, it is common knowledge that guests must not wear white to a wedding, for it is what the bride wears. In India, too, upstaging the bride by choosing to wear something too loud or dramatic, is frowned upon.

What is your opinion?

