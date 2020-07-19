Keep these tips in mind while blending your eyeshadow the next time

close-up view of a young woman applying eyeshadow with a brush. (Photo: Getty) close-up view of a young woman applying eyeshadow with a brush. (Photo: Getty)

Makeup is no less than art. One little mistake and there is no going back. No matter how many videos you look at, it takes a while to acquire the skills to blend your eyeshadow to perfection. Check out how to do it well.

Don’t forget your eyeshadow primer

Often we straight up just go on to applying eyeshadows without realising that our lids too need a primer just like our faces. If you are putting in so much effort to make your eyeshadow look on point, it is better to also seal the deal. This is exactly what an eyeshadow primer does. Get your hands on a proper eyeshadow primer online or you could also use your good old concealer to prime your lids. Apply it and blend it properly and then wait for a good 10 minutes before moving on to apply colours.

Use at least more than 2 brushes

If you are opting for a monochromatic makeup look then a single swipe of colour using one eyeshadow brush does the job but if you plan on going for holographic lids or a full-fledged cut crease eyeshadow look, we highly suggest you use two or more blending brushes in order to get a neat look. Here’s your guide to the perfect makeup brushes for your vanity. Check it out here.

Don’t over blend your eyeshadow

We all know that eyeshadow game depends on nothing but seamless blending. But sometimes, this is the step that rains on our parade i.e when you tend to over blend your eyeshadows. If you do not want that happening make sure you begin with a swipe of light colour all over your lids and then at the outer corner of your lid simply soften the darker shades.

Believe in wet brushes

If the colour payoff of your eyeshadow pallet isn’t the best, here is what you can do: Simply take your flat brush and spritz some makeup fixing spray/ face mist or even rose water. Make it a little damp and softly press your brush into your pallet. This way you get a much richer pigment. Now pat it on your lid and voila! You have a rich tone of hues on your eyes.

