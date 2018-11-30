Kedarnath promotions: Sara Ali Khan cuts a pretty picture in this mint green sharara set

Sara Ali Khan is not even a movie old, and yet, every time she steps out of the house the paparazzi is right there to capture her every move. We don’t know about others but at least the fashion police isn’t complaining because she has a good sense of style.

Recently, for the promotion of her upcoming movie Kedarnath, the starlet stepped out in a mint green sharara set by Sukriti & Aakriti. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the entire look was kept simple, except for the bright green bangles that she wore on one hand.

Hair styled in soft waves, with crown braids, complemented her outfit well. So did her nude make-up. We think it was an easy-breezy look.

There’s still time to assess her acting skills but the actor is already making headlines with her fashion choices. Prior to this, Khan was spotted in an elegant silver lehenga with floral applique work in blue and lilac all over it. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she accessorised the Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla ensemble with traditional blue earrings. Going for minimal make-up, she styled her hair into gorgeous waves.

For another event, the actor stunned in a mochi work crop top and sharara pants from designer Nupur Kanoi’s collection. She kept her look rather simple with hair styled into soft waves and a dab of pink on her lips. We feel the actor looked quite elegant and fresh.

Check out the pictures here.

Khan has been constantly giving us styling lessons and we like how she pulls off floral designs like no other.