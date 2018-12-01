Kedarnath promotions: It is difficult to look away from Sara Ali Khan in this red ensemble

Sara Ali Khan is not even a movie old and there is still time to assess her acting skills on-screen, but the actor has already been making news with her gorgeous sartorial picks. From donning floral embroidered lehengas to crop top – sharara combos, the actor sure knows how to turn heads.

Recently, Sara, who is busy promoting her upcoming movie Kedarnath, was spotted looking lovely in a Nachiket Barve creation. She wore a red bralette with a pair of maroon flared pants and teamed it up with a maroon jacket with embellished work all over it. A sleek hairdo and a dewy makeup pallette rounded off her look well. We think the actor looked rather elegant and carried off her look with elan.

Earlier, the actress was seen stepping out in a mint green sharara set by Sukriti & Aakriti. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the entire look was kept simple, except for the bright green bangles that she wore on one hand. Hair styled in soft waves, with crown braids, complemented her outfit well. So did her nude make-up.

On another occasion, Khan was spotted in an elegant silver lehenga with floral applique work in blue and lilac all over it. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she accessorised the Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla ensemble with traditional blue earrings. Going for minimal make-up, she styled her hair into gorgeous waves.

Prior to this, the actor stunned in a mochi work crop top and sharara pants from designer Nupur Kanoi’s collection. She kept her look rather simple with hair styled into soft waves and a dab of pink on her lips.

When it comes to fashion statements, the actor rarely disappoints.