Katy Perry features on the cover of a magazine championing upcycle fashion

Queen of pop, Katy Perry featured on the January cover of the fashion magazine, Vogue and the outing was marked by eclectic, colourful fashion choices. Sharing the pictures, editor Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, “We are starting off the new year embracing #VogueValues, a global mission statement that has been adopted by 26 editions of the magazine that will shape and guide our way ahead.”

In one of the looks the singer was spotted in a densely embroidered patchwork coat. What stood out was that the ensemble has been made from recycled fabrics and it has been bound together with mirror work. The Sabyasachi outfit was a burst of colours accessorised with one of the designer’s signature statement neckpieces.

In the other look, she was spotted in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla ensemble consisting of multi-coloured silk and top, made with upcycled scraps and skirt. The multicolour-hued top teamed with a pink skirt was accessorised with a headgear from the label Ara Lumiere, a brand “crafted by survivors of acid attack victims”.

In the third look, she was seen in a mirrorball cape dress from the label Ashish. The upcycled headpiece was made from used hair pins and earrings of Deepa Gurnani. The look was completed with red lipstick.

