Katy Perry’s bleached eyebrows get mixed reactions; see pics

May 3, 2021 8:00:11 pm
Katy Perry does not shy away from experimenting with her looks but this time, she pushed it a little further.
The 36-year-old singing sensation recently appeared on the sets of American Idol dressed like Disney character Tinker Bell for their special Disney night. She wore a shimmery green off-shoulder corset dress with big fairy wings on her shoulder. She teamed the outfit with green pumps.
But that was not all; the Daisies singer was seen sporting bleached eyebrows too. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
In another Instagram video, Katy Perry also gave us a glimpse of her getting ready for the reality show.
View this post on Instagram
Netizens were quick to notice the bleached eyebrows but while some found the look to be interesting, others were not so impressed.
A social media user compared it to her “no eyebrow” Met Gala red carpet look in 2016.
Let’s not forget the no eyebrow look from the 2016 Met Gala. @katyperry #AmericanIdol
How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/TCgVbXgeWt
— SHANNON ANN FLYNN (@ShannonAnnFlynn) May 3, 2021
“Queen of missing eyebrows,” another wrote.
Queen of missing eyebrows
— ⚡️🆅⚡️ (@loveperrysk) May 3, 2021
Here’s how others reacted:
THE BLEACHED EYEBROWS ARE A LOOK OMG
— nathan; (@wowIahn) May 3, 2021
everything is good except those damn eyebrows 😭😭
— m🦋(fan account) (@WITNESSPOP) May 3, 2021
I’m freaked out by Katy Perry’s lack of eyebrows
— Joanie Yan (@JoanieYan) May 3, 2021
In her latest post, the singer, however, said she was going to dye her eyebrows back.
View this post on Instagram
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-