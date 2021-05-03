scorecardresearch
Monday, May 03, 2021
Katy Perry’s bleached eyebrows get mixed reactions; see pics

"Queen of missing eyebrows," a social media user wrote

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 3, 2021 8:00:11 pm
katy perryKaty Perry sported bleached eyebrows on the sets of American Idol. (Source: katyperry/Instagram)

Katy Perry does not shy away from experimenting with her looks but this time, she pushed it a little further.

The 36-year-old singing sensation recently appeared on the sets of American Idol dressed like Disney character Tinker Bell for their special Disney night. She wore a shimmery green off-shoulder corset dress with big fairy wings on her shoulder. She teamed the outfit with green pumps.

But that was not all; the Daisies singer was seen sporting bleached eyebrows too. Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

In another Instagram video, Katy Perry also gave us a glimpse of her getting ready for the reality show.

Also Read |New mom Katy Perry says sleeping has been a ‘challenge’ since the birth of daughter Daisy Dove

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Netizens were quick to notice the bleached eyebrows but while some found the look to be interesting, others were not so impressed.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

A social media user compared it to her “no eyebrow” Met Gala red carpet look in 2016.

“Queen of missing eyebrows,” another wrote. 

Here’s how others reacted:

In her latest post, the singer, however, said she was going to dye her eyebrows back.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

