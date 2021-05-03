Katy Perry’s bleached eyebrows get mixed reactions; see pics

Katy Perry sported bleached eyebrows on the sets of American Idol. (Source: katyperry/Instagram)

Katy Perry does not shy away from experimenting with her looks but this time, she pushed it a little further.

The 36-year-old singing sensation recently appeared on the sets of American Idol dressed like Disney character Tinker Bell for their special Disney night. She wore a shimmery green off-shoulder corset dress with big fairy wings on her shoulder. She teamed the outfit with green pumps.

But that was not all; the Daisies singer was seen sporting bleached eyebrows too. Take a look:

In another Instagram video, Katy Perry also gave us a glimpse of her getting ready for the reality show.

Netizens were quick to notice the bleached eyebrows but while some found the look to be interesting, others were not so impressed.

A social media user compared it to her “no eyebrow” Met Gala red carpet look in 2016.

“Queen of missing eyebrows,” another wrote.

Here’s how others reacted:

In her latest post, the singer, however, said she was going to dye her eyebrows back.