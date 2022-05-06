Katy Perry is saving all of her red carpet looks in a warehouse for her daughter to wear someday

Katy Perry has served many great and iconic looks on the red carpet in the past, and after becoming a mother, she has decided to save it all for her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom to wear someday.

The singer-songwriter talked all things fashion and family with People magazine recently, and said she has an “expansive collection” of red carpet looks and costumes stored away for her daughter.

“Everything is in a warehouse — it’s like the closet scene in Clueless. It’s all itemized by picture and number. Daisy is going to have a lot,” the 37-year-old was quoted as saying.

Perry, who shares her 20-month-old daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom, also said that right now, her little one is enjoying the mommy-and-me matching outfit phase. “It’s very cute, because you only have a limited amount of time before they don’t want to wear what you pick out, so get it in while you can,” she said.

The singer told People that her daughter is an inspiration for the ‘Katy Perry Collection’ footwear line, too.

“Whenever I can slap a ‘daisy’ anywhere, I will. She’s brought so much joy to my life. And there is always joy when it comes down to my shoes. And fun. And always taking chances,” she was quoted as saying.

