Zero promotions: Katrina Kaif’s multi-coloured jumpsuit is a must-havehttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/katrina-kaif-zero-promotions-peter-pilotto-5501997/

Zero promotions: Katrina Kaif’s multi-coloured jumpsuit is a must-have

Katrina Kaif was recently spotted promoting her upcoming movie Zero and for the event, she picked an aubergine-coloured Peter Pilotto jumpsuit. Check out the pictures here.

Katrina Kaif looks lovely in a Peter Pilotto jumpsuit. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)

When it comes to her promotional looks, Katrina Kaif mostly leaves us impressed with her sartorial choices. The actor who was recently on the sets of Indian Idol with her co-stars Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan to promote the movie Zero, did not disappoint this time either.

Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, she picked an aubergine-coloured Peter Pilotto jumpsuit. The V-neckline outfit with blue and green details featured other interesting patterns. We like how Ghavri kept the look simple by opting for minimal accessories and let her outfit do the talking. Peep toe heels and a neutral make-up palette rounded off her look well.

Katrina Kaif in an aubergine jumpsuit. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)
Katrina Kaif in this multi-coloured outfit makes for a pretty picture. (Designed by Gargi Singh/Indian Express)

Earlier too, we had seen the beauty opting for a Peter Pilotto creation while attending another promotional event – a golden metallic, cold-shoulder dress featuring ruffle detail on the hemline and a plunging neckline.

If you are at a loss regarding what to wear this party season, then here’s some inspiration.

Kaif’s fashion choices have definitely got a thumbs up from us.

