Katrina Kaif’s metallic dress is perfect to make heads turn this party season

With Katrina Kaif busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Zero, fashion enthusiasts are in for a treat. Known for her simple yet elegant sartorial choices, the actor has mostly left us impressed with her past promotional looks. This time too, it was no different.

For a recent event, Kaif dressed up in a golden Peter Pilotto metallic, cold-shoulder dress featuring ruffle detail on the hemline and a plunging neckline. Earrings from Black Balloon Jewellery with minimal make-up and curly hairdo rounded off her look well.

If you are at a loss regarding what to wear this party season, then here’s some inspiration.

Prior to this, Kaif stepped out in a collared, ankle length jumpsuit with a belt in beige from the Australian label Runaway. Accessorising her outfit with jewellery from Black Balloon and an elegant pair of black heels from Jimmy Choo, she kept her look simple yet chic. Hair styled into soft waves and a neutral palette with well-defined eyes rounded off the actor’s look rather well.

For another look, the Thugs of Hindostan actor picked a long-sleeve floral print yellow top and teamed it with a chequered skirt that had a thigh-high slit detail. Letting her ensemble do the talking, she skipped jewellery and rounded off her look with a neutral palette, well-defined eyes, nude lips, and a messy ponytail.

We think Kaif’s fashion choices are getting better with each passing day.