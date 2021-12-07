Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Bride-to-be dazzles in mustard sharara set at the airport

December 7, 2021 11:30:26 am
Amid rumoured wedding festivities, actor Katrina Kaif was spotted leaving for Jaipur on Monday night.
Accompanied by her mother, Katrina looked gorgeous in a mustard-yellow sharara set that featured intricate embroidery. Here’s a detailed look at her outfit.
Allowing the bright ensemble to do the talking, the Zero actor styled the look with just a pair of statement earrings and minimal hair and make-up — lovely pink lip gloss and poker straight hair. A pair of comfortable juttis completed the look.
We also spotted actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi at the airport leaving for the destination wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur. Neha looked lovely in a deep blue loose kurta with patching pants. Husband Angad Bedi matched her outfit as he wore a deep blue kurta underneath a denim jacket, styled with a pair of jeans.
There were also Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, and their daughter Sairah at the airport. Mini looked pretty in her dusty pink kurta set paired with comfortable juttis. Take a look here:
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
