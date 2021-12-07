scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 07, 2021
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Bride-to-be dazzles in mustard sharara set at the airport

Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi along with Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur were also spotted the airport. More details inside!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
December 7, 2021 11:30:26 am
Katrina Kaif AirportCheck out details of Katrina's outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Amid rumoured wedding festivities, actor Katrina Kaif was spotted leaving for Jaipur on Monday night.

Accompanied by her mother, Katrina looked gorgeous in a mustard-yellow sharara set that featured intricate embroidery. Here’s a detailed look at her outfit.

Katrina Kaif-Airport We loved the embroidery on this set. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Allowing the bright ensemble to do the talking, the Zero actor styled the look with just a pair of statement earrings and minimal hair and make-up — lovely pink lip gloss and poker straight hair. A pair of comfortable juttis completed the look.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Katrina Kaif Airport-2 The actor posed for photographers. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We also spotted actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi at the airport leaving for the destination wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur. Neha looked lovely in a deep blue loose kurta with patching pants. Husband Angad Bedi matched her outfit as he wore a deep blue kurta underneath a denim jacket, styled with a pair of jeans.

Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi The duo were couple goals in their blue outfits. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
There were also Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, and their daughter Sairah at the airport. Mini looked pretty in her dusty pink kurta set paired with comfortable juttis. Take a look here:

Mini Mathur spotted at the airport in traditionals. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

