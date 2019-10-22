Toggle Menu
Katrina Kaif is a ray of sunshine in this yellow off-shoulder dress; see picshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/katrina-kaif-yellow-off-shoulder-dress-beauty-brand-launch-photos-6081991/

Katrina Kaif is a ray of sunshine in this yellow off-shoulder dress; see pics

The Bharat actor completed her look with a pair of strappy metallic heels and simple earrings. What do you think about her look?

Katrina Kaif, today at the launch of her beauty brand. (Photos: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Katrina Kaif usually likes to keep things simple, but manages to nail every outfit with ease. So it comes as no surprise that the Bharat actor looked lovely at the launch of her beauty brand, Kay Beauty, in a bright yellow ochre off-shoulder dress. We really like how she kept her overall look basic, allowing her ensemble to do all the talking. She completed her look with a pair of strappy metallic heels and plain earrings. Her makeup was minimal with a hint of pink on her lips, while her blow dried hair was let loose.

Check out pictures from the event below.

The silver heels added an element of bling to her look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The ensemble accentuated the actor’s curves. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The actor was all smiles at the launch of her beauty brand. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

She even posted a picture of her look on her Instagram account.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 

 

Prior to this, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor was seen donning a bright red outfit from Ashi Studio at the Vogue Women of the Year Awards, and looked majestic. Blow dried hair and silver coloured heels completed the look.

Check out her look below.

She looked classy in this red gown with a train. (Photo: APH Images)
She teamed her gown with a statement ruby ring and matching earrings. (Photo: APH Images)
Her look was completed with smokey eyes and nude lips. (Photo: APH Images)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Let us know what do you think about her looks in the comments below.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android