Katrina Kaif is a ray of sunshine in this yellow off-shoulder dress; see pics

Katrina Kaif usually likes to keep things simple, but manages to nail every outfit with ease. So it comes as no surprise that the Bharat actor looked lovely at the launch of her beauty brand, Kay Beauty, in a bright yellow ochre off-shoulder dress. We really like how she kept her overall look basic, allowing her ensemble to do all the talking. She completed her look with a pair of strappy metallic heels and plain earrings. Her makeup was minimal with a hint of pink on her lips, while her blow dried hair was let loose.

Check out pictures from the event below.

Advertising

She even posted a picture of her look on her Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Oct 22, 2019 at 1:15am PDT

Prior to this, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor was seen donning a bright red outfit from Ashi Studio at the Vogue Women of the Year Awards, and looked majestic. Blow dried hair and silver coloured heels completed the look.

Check out her look below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Oct 19, 2019 at 10:29am PDT

Let us know what do you think about her looks in the comments below.