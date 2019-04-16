Katrina Kaif welcomes summers in style in this breezy red dress

Katrina Kaif might not have applause-worthy personal style but the lady manages to look good whenever she steps out. Recently, the Bharat actor was seen looking striking in a red halter neck summer dress from Ermanno Scervino. She decided to keep the styling simple by teaming it with a pair of brown heels.

While we love the outfit, we wish she would have styled it with a pair of sneakers or nude heels, instead of the brown ones. It did nothing to accentuate the look. But like we said earlier, she managed to make heads turn. What we like most is that she decided to skip jewellery and stick to her signature make-up.

Prior to this, Katrina Kaif was seen looking radiant as ever in a red Naeem Khan body hugging dress at the Hello! Hall of Fame Awards. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the look was kept understated and simple. Hair parted at the centre, earrings and strappy heels completed the look.

Her appearance at the Filmfare Awards earlier this year was equally striking. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Kaif cut a pretty picture in a powder blue gown by Falguni & Shane Peacock. The embellished attire was rounded out with dainty earrings and hair styled in light waves.

What do you think of Katrina Kaif’s latest style file?