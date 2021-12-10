Here’s why Katrina Kaif’s wedding ring is being likened to Princess Diana’s iconic sapphire ring

Amid all the secrecy and the speculations, Bollywood A-listers Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, in an exclusive and intimate ceremony in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur.

The pictures from the wedding were shared officially by the couple on social media late last night, before there was any possibility of them getting leaked. While we were enthralled and mesmerised by the beauty of tradition and the reflection of love on their faces, we also noticed a few things, mainly their accessories.

The bride opted for Sabyasachi, and her accessories included “bespoke bridal jewellery of uncut diamonds in 22k gold detailed with hand strung pearls from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery”.

The ring that the Tiger Zinda Hai actor wore, seems to have been inspired by Princess Diana’s iconic sapphire ring, now in possession of her daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. In fact, Prince William had purportedly proposed to Kate using this very ring.

The reason the two rings are being compared is because of the design — a sapphire in the centre and diamonds encircling it. News reports suggest that Katrina’s engagement ring is a Tiffany Soleste and costs a whopping Rs 7.41 lakhs.

Additionally, details of her beautiful kaleere have also emerged. The “long and short tasselled kaleeras” have been designed by Rahul Luthra. In an Instagram post, the designer wrote, “Keeping gold as the main element, kaleeras were sketched and curated with handmade tassels/balls gold beads with multiple chattar handcrafted in gold and red enamelled details over days of work.”

For the main wedding ceremony, the bride wore a traditional red lehenga, designed by Sabyasachi, which was a “handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet”. “In homage to the groom’s Punjabi roots, her veil is custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold.”

The groom wore “an ivory silk sherwani with intricate marori embroidery and iconic Sabyasachi handcrafted gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons, with a silk kurta and churidar. The shawl is a tussar georgette with a zari marori embroidered pallu and borders.”

