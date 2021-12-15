Loved Katrina Kaif’s wedding looks? Here’s how they were draped to perfection

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal brought the internet to a standstill with some stunning pictures from their fairytale wedding. The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan, adorned beautiful ensembles from Sabyasachi for the festivities.

Katrina’s gorgeous looks for the wedding were styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and meticulously draped by Dolly Jain. In a series of Instagram posts, Jain detailed the conceptualisation of every look.

For her D-Day, Katrina opted for a traditional red Sabyasachi lehenga with gold jewellery. Explaining the draping style for this look, Dolly wrote, “The drape chosen was classic, clean and crisp. These 3 C’s are always essential when the lens is on you for long hours and you don’t want to be bogged down by the weight, but enjoy thoroughly from start to end.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Jain 🇮🇳 (@dolly.jain)

The crisp draping style “left no room for any fiddling or fidgeting of any kind, ensuring that every angle of this extra papped bride was pinned perfectly — black, front, side everywhere.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Jain 🇮🇳 (@dolly.jain)

For her mehendi ceremony, the actor wore a multicoloured panelled lehenga with an embroidered tulle dupatta. The pictures from the ceremony promised it to be one filled with dance and fun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Jain 🇮🇳 (@dolly.jain)

Keeping that in mind, her lehenga was “draped in a way where she could dance her heart out, without it moving an inch while letting her beautiful jewellery be the star on her neck!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Jain 🇮🇳 (@dolly.jain)

Katrina looked ethereal at her haldi ceremony in an ivory organdy lehenga with an organza dupatta in gota and marori embroidery, trimmed with kiran. It was yet another fun-filled and picturesque sight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Jain 🇮🇳 (@dolly.jain)

For the ceremony, Dolly “opted for fuss-free, comfortable drape so she can enjoy her heart out!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Jain 🇮🇳 (@dolly.jain)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!