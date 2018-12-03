Katrina Kaif’s latest look on this magazine cover is ‘jaw-dropping good’

Toggle Menu
Katrina Kaif is a vision in this wild print Versace outfit. A mix of boho chic and high street style, we think Anaita Shroff Adajania did a good job with the styling.

Katrina Kaif always manages to turn heads. (Source: File photo)

Give this lady a gunny sack, and she will still come out looking like a vision. Yes, we are talking about Katrina Kaif, who by her own admission doesn’t have a superb sense of style, but still manages to make heads turn wherever she goes. And this time, she is making people stop in their tracks with her latest magazine cover shoot for Vogue.

With hair blowing in the wind like a wildflower, the Bharat actor looks like a free spirit in this wild print Versace outfit. Even though a lot has to do with her confidence and stance, the styling cannot be undermined. Anaita Shroff Adajania did a good job with this.

We also like make-up and hair artist Daniel Bauer’s take on the sassy, smokey look with the beautifully done eyes, a delicious mocha brown lip shade and gorgeous curls.

Talking about making hearts skip a beat, Kaif turned up the heat at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s reception held at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai on December 1. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the ivory-hued sari with a beautiful cut out detailing on the hem from Anushree Reddy was accessorised with statement bangles and earrings from Anmol.

Katrina Kaif in Anushree Reddy. (Source; Varinder Chawla)

Lovely, isn’t it?

