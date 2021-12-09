Hitched: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal tie the knot looking absolutely stunning; pictures inside

The cat’s finally out of the bag! After days of speculations, conjecture, buzzing paparazzi, and fans refreshing their feed for any new tidbits on the VicKat wedding, the newly married couple took to Instagram to share breathtaking pictures from their wedding ceremony as they tied the knot.

The wedding ceremony was held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, under strict security and supervision. But now that the pictures from their wedding ceremony are out, we can’t stop staring!

Katrina made every bit the quintessential Indian bride clad in a custom red Sabyasachi red lehenga in “handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet”, as per the designer’s official Instagram account. Her veil was “custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold”, as an homage to Vicky’s Punjabi roots.

Styled by long time friend and celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, she accessorised the look with bespoke bridal jewellery, also from Sabyasachi, complete with a matha patti, nath, chura, kaleera, an ornate neckpiece and gold danglers.

Vicky took the classic Punjabi groom route, looking regal in an ivory silk sherwani, a tussar georgette shawl with zari embroidered pallu and border. His safa was “paired with a handcrafted kilangi and statement necklace studded in emeralds”, stated the designer’s Instagram caption.

The couple shared the pictures on Instagram with the same caption: “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together. 🙏🏽❤️”

Wishes poured in for the handsome couple as celebrity friends and colleagues chimed in with their wishes. Alia Bhatt wrote on Katrina Kaif’s post, “Oh my god you guys look so so so so beautiful”, while Priyanka Chopra Jonas commented, “So happy for you! Mere yaar ki shaadi hai! Congratulations both of you! U’re perfect together ❤️”.

Katrina was earlier spotted kickstarting the pre-wedding ceremonies in an ivory ruffled Arpita Mehta sari and a mustard sharara set from Anamika Khanna.

