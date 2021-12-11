Katrina Kaif chose this unusual colour for her haldi ceremony; see pics

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got hitched in an intimate wedding ceremony on December 9, in Rajasthan. After weeks of speculation, the two posted their official wedding pictures on their respective social media accounts, looking ethereal in traditional Sabyasachi ensembles.

After making netizens go gaga over their wedding looks, VicKat, as they are popularly known together, now have all of us swooning over their pictures from their fun-filled Haldi ceremony.

Sharing pictures from the ceremony, the two wrote, “Shukr. Sabr. Khushi”. Take a look.

Ditching the usual yellow, the couple opted for ivory Sabyasachi ensembles for their Haldi. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Katrina was seen looking beautiful in an ivory organdy lehenga with gota and tilla embroidery. It was paired with “an organza dupatta in gota and marori embroidery, trimmed with kiran,” the designer wrote. Keeping the look fresh and fuss-free, she accessorised it with white floral jewellery and left her wavy tresses open.

On the other hand, Vicky complemented Katrina in an embroidered khadi kurta and salwar. The duo also had a pink sheer zari dupatta around their necks that added a pop of colour to their looks.

At their wedding, the couple looked resplendent in traditional Sabyasachi clothes. Katrina wore a red bridal lehenga in “handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet”. “In homage to the groom’s Punjabi roots, her veil is custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold.”

Vicky was seen in “an ivory silk sherwani with intricate marori embroidery and iconic Sabyasachi handcrafted gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons, with a silk kurta and churidar. The shawl is a tussar georgette with a zari marori embroidered pallu and borders.”

