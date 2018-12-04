Zero Promotions: Trust Katrina Kaif to turn heads even in a casual beige jumpsuit

It goes without saying that Katrina Kaif looks striking almost every single time she steps out. As far as the sartorial choices of the actor are concerned, she is generally known to keep things simple and elegant. Continuing the trend, Kaif recently stepped out in a collared, ankle length jumpsuit with a belt in beige from the Australian label Runaway.

Accessorising her outfit with jewellery from Black Balloon and an elegant pair of black heels from Jimmy Choo, she kept her look simple yet chic. Hair styled into soft waves and a neutral palette with well-defined eyes rounded off the actor’s look rather well.

For another look, Kaif picked a long-sleeve floral print yellow top and teamed it with a chequered skirt that had a thigh-high slit detail. Letting her ensemble do the talking, she skipped jewellery and rounded off her look with a neutral palette, well-defined eyes, nude lips, and a messy ponytail.

Prior to this, the actor turned up the heat at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s reception held at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she opted for an ivory-hued sari with a beautiful cut out detailing on the hem from Anushree Reddy. The outfit was accessorised with statement bangles and earrings from Anmol.

Talk about making hearts skip a beat, Katrina Kaif always knows how to do it!