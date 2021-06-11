scorecardresearch
Friday, June 11, 2021
Katrina Kaif steps out in the perfect summer dress; see pics

She teamed the shirt dress with denim sneakers. If casual dressing had a face, this would be it

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 11, 2021 10:50:01 am
What do you think of her look? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

With each passing day, thankfully, things seem to be inching closer to normal now. And people, while maintaining Covid-appropriate behavior, are also stepping out a little. In one such instance, actor Katrina Kaif was seen visiting filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

The actor cut a pretty picture in a short white dress which screamed summer. Keeping things simple, she wore the all-essential floral printed mask as her hair was parted at the centre.

Check out the pictures below.

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Since the lockdown, the actor’s Instagram has been filled with snippets of her life in isolation. And even in those selfies, she looks stunning. Here are some instances.

 

We cannot wait for the promotions of Sooryavanshi to kickstart, and Katrina to impress us with her looks! For now, we are content with this.

What do you think of her look?

