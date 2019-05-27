Katrina Kaif stepped out in the most boring floral dress during Bharat promotions

When it comes to Katrina Kaif’s style, we all know how comfort takes precedence over trend. Her airport looks are as basic as it could be and her promotional looks also, are low on experimentation. If you have been following her during Bharat promotions, then you will know what we are talking about.

Recently, Kaif stepped out in a printed floral dress from Mytheresa that she paired with heels from Monrow shoes. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the outfit did nothing to accentuate her features. We think the look was very boring and that she would have experimented with the make-up.

Except for her hair styled in gorgeous beach waves, we like nothing about this look.

We also did not like the look with which she kick-started her film promotions. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the full sleeve crop top from Altuzarra was paired with a matching pencil skirt with a slit. Keeping the make-up minimal, the look was accessorised with hoop earrings.

She had also stepped out in a floral-printed sari from designer Sabyasachi during one of her promotional events. In keeping with the border, the sari was paired with a black sequinned blouse and the look was rounded out with smokey eyes, neutral lip shade and side-parted hair. This look too failed to hit the mark.

However, she impressed us in a floral dress from Dolce & Gabbana. The flowy outfit is perfect for summers, and it goes without saying that the actor looked absolutely lovely. The look was rounded out with minimal make-up, messy hairdo and a few sleek bracelets.

We also liked her in a Sabyasachi sari. Styled by Ghavri, the blush pink floral printed sari was paired with a matching full sleeves blouse, and was given a twist by accessorising it with the designer’s signature Bengal tiger motif belt.

Nude lip shade, a pair of earrings from the designer itself, and smokey eyes completed the look.

Kaif was also spotted looking lovely in a floral printed gown from designer duo Gauri & Nainika. Styled by Ghavri, the one-shoulder flowy gown was styled with simple diamond studs.

What do you think about Katrina Kaif’s promotional style?