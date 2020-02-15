Katrina Kaif shows how to ace nude makeup for a white outfit

Katrina Kaif is out there giving us makeup goals. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Katrina Kaif is out there giving us makeup goals. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Everyone will agree that it is hard to take ones eyes off Katrina Kaif. The actor is bound to be a perfect 10 even sans makeup. She has not only given us fashion goals, from donning saris to stunning red carpet looks, but is also out there giving us makeup goals. Ahead, we tell you how to perfect your makeup to go with a white outfit. Take a look below.

Katrina Kaif looks stunning in a white dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif looks stunning in a white dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Step 1: Begin by sealing the deal with your base, as Katrina has evidently done. Prep your face with a hydrating moisturiser; go for a paraben-free one if possible, enriched with hyaluronic acid. Massage thoroughly and wait for 30 minutes for it to seep into your skin. Since her base is light in terms of texture, begin by covering your blemishes with a full coverage concealer. With a damp beauty sponge, blend in your concealer and then apply a thin layer or sheer foundation. This will ensure that your skin does not look cakey or heavy.

Step 2: Once your base is in place, set it with a loose powder, brushing it across with a light hand. Fill in the sparse gaps in your eyebrows with eyebrow powder and evenly spread with a spoolie brush.

Step 3: Take a light pink eyeshadow and highlight the crease of your eyelid to add dimension. Once that is done, take a think kohl pencil and faintly line the waterline of your eyes and smudge it out with a fluffy eyeshadow brush. Ensure that it seamlessly blends in with the pink eyeshadow. Wiggle your mascara and apply at least two coats on both your upper and lower eyelashes. Take a chocolate brown eyeshadow and faintly apply it on your lower lids to pull it all together.

Step 4: Take a bronzer and apply it on your cheekbones and the top of your head to add a little bit of warmth to your face. Take a coral blush and focus it on the apple of your cheeks.

Step 5: Line your lips with a pink lip liner and fill in your lips with a lipstick of the same shade. To add a hint of glam, top it up with a clear lip gloss.

Fill in your eyebrows properly to frame your face. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Apply a generous amount of mascara for fluttery eyelashes! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Apply a generous amount of mascara for fluttery eyelashes! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

You can also replace your pink lip for a red one. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) You can also replace your pink lip for a red one. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Go ahead and try it out!

