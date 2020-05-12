Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
COVID19

Katrina Kaif dazzles in sequined outfits, here’s proof

Whether it is a Manish Malhotra lehenga or a Julien Macdonald jumpsuit, the Zero actor surely knows how to pull off sequins.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 12, 2020 9:40:56 pm
Katrina Kaif photos Katrina Kaif photos bollywood Katrina Kaif photos movies Katrina Kaif photos hd indian express news From lehenga to pantsuit, trust Katrina Kaif to ace sequined ensembles. (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

In an interview, Tanya Ghavri told the indianexpress.com that “Katrina Kaif likes sticking to one element which is not too fussy.” Rightly said. While Katrina likes to go for structured silhouettes while opting for colour blocking or florals, she also equally loves sequins. Whether it is a classic lehenga or a sharp jumpsuit, the actor’s love for sequins knows no bounds.

Scroll down to know more.

View this post on Instagram

VoguexNykaaFashion

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

For the VoguexNykaa awards, the Ek Tha Tiger actor stepped out in a stunning sequined dress in silver. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the outfit from the label Ashish was paired with silver strappy heels. Letting her outfit do all the talking, she pulled it together with a pair of dainty earrings and hair styled in soft waves.

View this post on Instagram

💃 @iifa @wizcraftindia #IIFA20

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

She looked stunning in a Julien Macdonald jumpsuit with double-tie knots at the back. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look was put together with sleek straight hair along with smokey eyes and nude lips.

View this post on Instagram

👗 @manishmalhotra05 #MissIndia2019

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

We love the commando print, it is an everlasting one which never goes out of style. And Katrina surely knows how to amp it up. The outfit by Manish Malhotra came replete with sequins and golden tassel work near the shoulders. We love how she styled it with a high ponytail and soft smokey eyes.

View this post on Instagram

IIFA 2019 ✨💃

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

The Zero actor stole the show in this Manish Malhotra lehenga. She keeps it simple with her jewellery, opting for a pair of golden jhumkis. She completes the look with a high ponytail alongside smokey eyes and nude lips.

View this post on Instagram

#GQAwards ✨

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

We have seen various pantsuit looks, but this one wins our hearts. The sequined outfit was paired with a lace bralette. She went for soft smokey eyes and ditched accessories, allowing the outfit to do all the talking.

What do you think about her looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra is the OG queen of street style; here’s proof
Priyanka Chopra is the OG queen of street style; here’s proof

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 12: Latest News

Advertisement