Katrina Kaif dazzles in sequined outfits, here’s proof

In an interview, Tanya Ghavri told the indianexpress.com that “Katrina Kaif likes sticking to one element which is not too fussy.” Rightly said. While Katrina likes to go for structured silhouettes while opting for colour blocking or florals, she also equally loves sequins. Whether it is a classic lehenga or a sharp jumpsuit, the actor’s love for sequins knows no bounds.

For the VoguexNykaa awards, the Ek Tha Tiger actor stepped out in a stunning sequined dress in silver. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the outfit from the label Ashish was paired with silver strappy heels. Letting her outfit do all the talking, she pulled it together with a pair of dainty earrings and hair styled in soft waves.

She looked stunning in a Julien Macdonald jumpsuit with double-tie knots at the back. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look was put together with sleek straight hair along with smokey eyes and nude lips.

We love the commando print, it is an everlasting one which never goes out of style. And Katrina surely knows how to amp it up. The outfit by Manish Malhotra came replete with sequins and golden tassel work near the shoulders. We love how she styled it with a high ponytail and soft smokey eyes.

The Zero actor stole the show in this Manish Malhotra lehenga. She keeps it simple with her jewellery, opting for a pair of golden jhumkis. She completes the look with a high ponytail alongside smokey eyes and nude lips.

We have seen various pantsuit looks, but this one wins our hearts. The sequined outfit was paired with a lace bralette. She went for soft smokey eyes and ditched accessories, allowing the outfit to do all the talking.

