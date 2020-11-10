Katrina Kaif is the latest actor to jump on the sequin bandwagon; see pics

Do you also have a sequin sari in your wardrobe? (Photo: manishmalhotraworld/Instagram| Designed by Gargi Singh)

A lot has changed in 2020 but looks like the sequin sari trend is here to stay. A staple in most celebrity wardrobes in 2019, the trend continues to amaze us even today. So when we recently saw Katrina Kaif wear one, we had to bring the news to you!

Check out how she styled the dazzling sari.

The Zero actor stunned in a ‘graperose ombré signature sequin saree’ from designer Manish Malhotra‘s latest collection for the festive season. The sari, which was teamed with a maroonish-brown sleeveless blouse, was accessorised to perfection.

The actor opted for a pearl and gold neckpiece along with matching kadas, a statement ring and earrings. For makeup, she went for a dewy base with a generous dose of highlighter, glitter pink eyeshadow and a pink lip gloss.

Prior to this, Malaika Arora was spotted in a sequin sari from the same designer. The ‘Ginger Bronze sequin saree’ was styled by Maneka Harisinghani, and the look was completed with deep smokey eyes.

Check it out below.

