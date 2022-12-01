Katrina Kaif’s dusty blue sari is perfect for the wedding season; check it out

In India, weddings are a grand affair and the latter part of the year is reserved for them. During the wedding season, people are usually seen rocking the perfect sangeet night outfit or putting together an eclectic wardrobe for their bridesmaid duties.

There is also some last-minute scrambling to find the perfect sari or lehenga, complete with a matching and well-stitched blouse, accessories, and the like. In all this chaos, it is natural to feel a little flustered.

ALSO READ | Masaba Gupta steals the show in this ‘#RaniCore’ sari

Which is why, it is important to seek out sartorial inspiration that is chic, elegant and supremely stylish. And what can be a better inspiration than glancing through Katrina Kaif‘s social media account?

Not only did the actor look ethereal at her own wedding with Vicky Kaushal last year, she also knows how to channel the perfect wedding guest/bridesmaid look. The ‘Phone Bhoot‘ star recently attended a wedding in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, where she wore a stunning dusty blue sari and stole many hearts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Sharing a series of pictures on Instagram, Katrina wrote, “Aaj ka din” followed by a heart emoji. For the occasion, the 39-year-old wore a pale blue sari that featured sequins all over, and a heavily embroidered border. The blouse was in a matching shade of blue, and though otherwise-plain, it also featured sequins and embellishments on the border. We love the classy appeal of the overall ensemble.

No points for guessing, it was a Manish Malhotra creation. Celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel shared the details on her Instagram account, writing that Katrina’s earrings were courtesy of Malhotra, too. She also wore one solid bangle that went suitably with the attire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

The actor left her hair loose with a centre partition and wavy texture near the tips; it was styled by celebrity hair stylist Amit Thakur.

Given that the photos were clicked in daylight, Katrina opted for subtle makeup comprising well-defined dark eyes, nude shade of lipstick, soft base and just a hint of pink on her cheeks.

Bookmark this look before you attend the next wedding!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!