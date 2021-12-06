Katrina Kaif looks lovely in ivory ruffled sari ahead of rumoured wedding with Vicky Kaushal

B-town is buzzing with the news of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding, who have kept the affair hush-hush so far.

Alleged to be held at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, the wedding is expected to take place from December 7-9.

While conjectures on how the venue will be decorated and what the bride will be wearing for the big day continue, the Zero actor made an appearance outside Vicky’s residence along with her mother, believed to kickstart the pre-wedding ceremonies.

Katrina Kaif at Vicky Kaushal’s residence for their pre-wedding rituals. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif at Vicky Kaushal’s residence for their pre-wedding rituals. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

For the occasion, the ‘bride-to-be’ chose to go the classic route with a simple yet elegant sari that complemented her statuesque form.

She teamed the georgette ruffled, tiered sari from Arpita Mehta in an ivory shade with a lavender and gold embroidered sleeveless blouse with cowrie shell detailing. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and Akshay Tyagi, the look was accessorised the traditional look with long, golden danglers, bangles, and nude block heels.

The sari, named mother of pearl classic tiered ruffle saree and the blouse, is available to buy on arpitamehtaofficial.com.

For her previous appearance as well, which was at the Expo 2020 Dubai, the actor opted for a graceful Rahul Mishra sari which was embellished with floral motifs all over, accessorised with statement earrings and bangles.

Are you excited to find out what the stunning bride opts to wear for her wedding?

