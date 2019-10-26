Sara Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif and more: Best airport looks of the week (Oct 20-Oct 26)

Whatever a celebrity dons instantly become a mini-trend of sorts. They are constantly clicked for their sartorial choices, giving people major content to discuss. Airport looks, particularly, always catch everyone’s attention. What a certain celebrity wears while traveling, says a lot about their personal sense of fashion and the current trends.

Looking their fashionable best, these paparazzi darlings were spotted earlier this week at the airport. Check out the pictures here.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif can’t get more sporty than this. She was spotted wearing a wood-brown tracksuit and a matching hoodie. The actor kept it simple in oversized glasses and biker boots. This look, however, is a little dull as compared to what she wore last week at the launch of her beauty line ‘Kay by Katrina’, where she had opted for a gorgeous yellow ochre off-shoulder dress teamed with silver strappy heels.

Sara Ali Khan

Isn’t Sara Ali Khan a vision in white? She looks gorgeous in this white cotton dress which looks super comfortable. There’s a hint of colour added to it with crimson red tassels and frills near the elbow. We really like how she had colour-coordinated her shiny silver bag with strappy silver slippers. You cannot miss the basic silver anklet, either.

Shraddha Kapoor

Nothing speaks comfort and elegance like the Indian wear. Actor Shraddha Kapoor surely agrees. She was seen in a white and pink patiala suit, and let’s just say, she aced the look. The kurta was a self-print, which she had teamed with pink printed patiala and matching dupatta. She kept it basic, with small silver jhumkis and chappals.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is a sight, especially when he is pulling off this kind of an outfit. The actor looked sharp in this black windcheater, which he paired with a slate-grey round-neck T-shirt. We see many different shades of black and it doesn’t get better than that. He completes his look with round Polaroid frames, white sneakers and a white backpack.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor looks great in these black oblong sunglasses, which go perfectly with his graphic sweatshirt by Balmain. He teamed the sweatshirt with blue jeans and black shoes. Our favourite bit, however, happens to be the oblong sunglasses. We are on the hunt.

Actor Disha Patani was seen sporting her classic aviators at the airport this week. This time, she donned a black camisole with lace border at the top, along with black track pants. We love how super comfortable and chic it is. She added a little colour to her outfit with a chunky pair of slip-ons.

Let us know which look you liked the most.