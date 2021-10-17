Katrina Kaif resumes Sooryavanshi promotions in a Sabyasachi ensemble

After more than a year, Katrina Kaif resumed the shooting of Sooryavanshi and the pictures are all over social media. If there is anything in common in between those two instances, is the designer Katrina opted for: Sabyasachi. This time, too, the actor looked striking in the designer’s signature floral lehenga.

The look was pulled together with hair parted at the side and accessorised with earrings. The make-up was perfect and we particularly dig how well her eyes were done.

Katrina Kaif looked lovely.

She was seen with Rohit Shetty, the director of the film. He had stepped out in a striped blazer and pant.

She was seen with Rohit Shetty.

She smiled at the shutterbugs.

Prior to this, she mostly opted for the designer’s creations during the first leg of the promotion. Here are some pictures.

Even that, during Bharat premiere and promotions she stunned in Sabyasachi’s floral creations.

What do you think of her look?

