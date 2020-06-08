Ravishing in red: Every time Katrina Kaif nailed the colour

Which is your favourite look? (Source: Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif/Instagram, Varinder Chawla | Designed by Gargi Singh) Which is your favourite look? (Source: Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif/Instagram, Varinder Chawla | Designed by Gargi Singh)

If you are a fan of Katrina Kaif’s sartorial choices, you would know about her love for the colour red. From dresses to lehengas, the actor often goes for ravishing red looks, and here are some instances of her making heads turn in the colour.

At Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday party last year, Katrina had stepped out in full-sleeved red dress featuring a plunging neckline. We loved the ruched detailing near the waist. Paired with silver strappy heels, the look was not accessorised much, letting the outfit do all the talking.

Katrina Kaif at Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif at Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif in a red silk dress. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif in a red silk dress. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Katrina kept her accessories minimal. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Katrina kept her accessories minimal. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

At Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s wedding celebrations, Katrina had donned this lovely red and beige lehenga by Manish Malhotra. This was teamed with a matching semi-sheer dupatta and accessorised with a diamond choker.

She is quite an Anamika Khanna loyalist and looked gorgeous in this red floor-length dress. The ruffle-detailing on the neckline clearly stood out.

At the Hello! Hall of Fame Awards last year, the Bharat actor was seen in a red Naeema Khan dress. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the outfit accentuated her svelte frame, and the look was rounded out with hair neatly parted at the centre.

At the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018, Katrina was seen in a scarlet satin wrap dress. Styled by the Vogue team and Tanya Ghavri, the look stood out and how.

In case you are looking for some summer fashion inspiration, this red halter neck dress from Ermanno Scervino can be an option worth exploring. She was seen donning this and looking effortlessly pretty.

What do you think of her looks?

