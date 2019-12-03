Katrina Kaif pulls off traditional wear with elegance; see pics

Trust Katrina Kaif to ace Indian wear on every occasion. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Trust Katrina Kaif to ace Indian wear on every occasion. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

When it comes to adding an ethnic touch to a party look, you can be sure that Katrina Kaif is never going to disappoint. From floral dresses to embellished saris, the Bharat actor has done her share of experimentation when it comes to traditional Indian wear.

Take a look at how she caught our undivided attention with her sartorial choice. In fact, you could take notes from her best ethnic outfits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehlaa By Shehla Khan (@shehlaakhan) on May 3, 2018 at 4:26am PDT

The Ek Tha Tiger actor looks gorgeous in this pastel pink ensemble by designer Shehlaa Khan. She kept her makeup simple to complement the sequinned embellished sari which was teamed with a tulle peplum blouse. Styled by Anaita Adajania, a gold neck piece and a statement gold ring rounded out her look beautifully.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Aug 20, 2019 at 10:13pm PDT

The actor nailed the black look in a Manish Malhotra ensemble which featured a deep V-neck velvet blouse and a matching lehenga with intricate embroidery. She teamed the traditional outfit with a statement neck piece and matching earrings. The look was rounded out with a statement neckpiece, smokey eyes and hair parted at the side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 5, 2019 at 11:11am PDT

Kaif looks pretty as a picture in this peach kurti set which has intricate detailing in silver and yellow thread. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, her look was rounded out with sleek earrings and a bangle. Heavily contoured cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes, straight hair and a nude lip pulled the look together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 4, 2019 at 10:47am PDT

Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the actor looks gorgeous in this Sabyasachi Mukherjee creation. The floral-printed lehenga teamed with a basic full-sleeved blouse looked lovely on the actor. She pulled the look together with a chunky silver necklace which stood out and made for a strong statement.

She keeps it simple and elegant in this Anita Dongre ensemble. We like how she opted for a small bindi, which instantly elevated her look. Hair styled in soft curls, a pair of golden jhumkis and an encrusted bangle rounded out the look.

