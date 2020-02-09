Katrina Kaif looks lovely in this short denim dress; see pics

What do you think of her recent look? (Source: APH Images | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her recent look? (Source: APH Images | Designed by Gargi Singh)

If there is anything that defines Katrina Kaif’s fashion choices, it is comfort. The actor almost always keeps things simple and understated. From straight cuts to minimalistic designs, the actor seldom goes for an elaborate style. It was no different this time as she attended Malang‘s screening.

Styled by celebrity stylist, Ami Patel, Kaif was seen in a washed-out denim dress from Zara. The look was completed with minimalistic design and hair neatly parted at the centre.

Prior to this, she was seen in a black and white polka-dotted shirt teamed with a short yellow skirt. Styled by Patel, much like this time, the look was completed with blow-dried hair parted at the centre and minimal make-up.

Another example of the actor’s neat dressing will be the ruched dress she had donned from H&M last year. The dress stood out for its deep V neck, ruffle details at the hem and full sleeves, deep V neck. The look was completed with smokey eyes, hoop earrings and hair styled in soft curls.

We really like how the outfits chosen by her always compliment her svelte frame.

