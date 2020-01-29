Katrina Kaif is quietly inviting summer in this ensemble; take a look

What do you think of her recent look? (Source: APH Images | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her recent look? (Source: APH Images | Designed by Gargi Singh)

While it is still winter, celebrities seem to have moved on and are giving us some major fashion goals with their summery style. Case in point would be Katrina Kaif who looked like a ray of sunshine in a black and white polka-dot shirt teamed with a yellow short skirt.

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, we quite like the knotted shirt and the way polka dots are making their way back into fashion. The look was rounded out with blow-dried hair parted at the centre and minimal make-up.

Before her, it was Ranveer Singh who signalled the grand resurgence of polka dots on the fashion scene. The actor was recently spotted looking enviously confident in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensemble. He carried off the polka-dot shirt and multi-hued stripe pants the way only he can. Of course, he went a step further and accessorised it with a pair of quirky shades and matching headgear.

Some fashion trends, like polka dots, are forever and remain unaffected by changing times. And for what it is worth, you can never really go wrong with it. In case you are planning your summer wardrobe, you can take tips from the Bharat actor and rather than going print on print, balance it with a contrasting block colour.

As always, less is more.

