Katrina Kaif is the queen of minimalism; see pics

Katrina Kaif, undeniably, is one of the fittest actors out there. She is also mostly very well-turned out. Recently, the Bharat actor was spotted looking lovely in an all-denim look. She stepped out in a crisp white shirt that was teamed with a pair of jeans and a denim jacket. The cropped jacket hung effortlessly and the actor looked lovely.
The look was rounded out with a nude make-up palette, hair parted at the side and a pair of basic white sneakers.
She was also spotted gorgeous in an all-white outfit. The actor was attending the event, We The Women, and turned heads in this ensemble by Rasario which consisted of a full sleeve top with intricate lace details and white pants. It was both risque and elegant. Keeping the look subtle, she rounded it out with her characteristic hairstyle and smokey eyes.
She was also spotted looking lovely in this yellow ochre off-shoulder dress at the launch of her beauty brand, Kay Beauty. She did not over accessorise the look, instead paired it with a pair of strappy metallic heels and plain earrings. Much like always, the make-up was minimal and her blow-dried hair was let loose.
Katrina Kaif is a ray of sunshine in this yellow off-shoulder dress; see pics
Check out pictures from the event below.
What do you think of her new look?
