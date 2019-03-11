Katrina Kaif gives us major fashion goals in this yellow dress

With spring in the air, it is time to bring out the dresses and in case you are looking for some inspiration, you can take some tips from Katrina Kaif. The Bharat actor was recently spotted in an off-shoulder buttoned dress from the label Alina Cernatescu. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the look was kept simple and was completed with a nude shade of lipstick and hair tied in a messy ponytail.

Advertising

In case you are looking for some fashion inspiration this summer, look no beyond than this.

Prior to this, the actor was spotted at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding, and she clearly stood out. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she had stepped out wearing an Anita Dongre ensemble. We really liked how the floral printed lehenga was teamed with a floral printed blue blouse and a matching dupatta. Minimal make-up and a statement neckpiece from Tanishq completed the look.

ALSO READ | Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Katrina Kaif is giving us major summer ethnic goals in this Anita Dongre lehenga

ALSO READ | Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas look stunning

She also gave us major fashion goals when she stepped out wearing a golden Peter Pilotto metallic, cold-shoulder dress. Styled by Ghavri, we quite liked the plunging neckline and the ruffle detail along the hemline. The look was accessorised with earrings from Black Balloon Jewellery.

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif’s metallic dress is perfect to make heads turn this party season

Advertising

What do you think of her latest look?