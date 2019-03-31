Toggle Menu
Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Sonam Kapoor come together for a magazine cover; see pics

The four actors - Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Sonam Kapoor - look spectacular on the cover.

From L to R: Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal.

What do you have when you get Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Sonam Kapoor to come together for a photo shoot? A stunning magazine cover!

HELLO! India has just released a photo of their April cover with the actors and all four of them look striking. The magazine shared it on Instagram with the caption, “Here are the super achievers from the HELLO! Hall of Fame Awards 2019, on the cover of our April issue!.”

While Katrina Kaif looks radiant as ever in a red Naeem Khan body hugging dress, Sonam Kapoor brings in that fresh, fun vibe with a beautiful colour-block gown by Greek designer Celia Kritharioti from her Spring 2019 collection.

The boys too impress in their sharp suits. While Ranveer Singh adds a touch of quirk with the watercolour floral appliqué velvet Gaurav Gupta jacket, Vicky Kaushal makes hearts skip a beat in a plain black suit from Amaare Couture, replete with a bow tie from The Tie Hub.

The magazine shared another photo with Sharmila Tagore, Farhan Akhtar, Janhvi Kapoor and Shashwat Goenka on the cover.

It’s a special tribute to the super achievers.

