Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Katrina Kaif ‘pays homage’ to her mother’s British heritage, groom Vicky Kaushal joins her; take a look

The Sabyasachi ensemble worn by the bride "took 40 artisans over 1800 hours to handcraft"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
December 14, 2021 1:20:35 pm
Katrina Kaif, Katrina Kaif wedding, Katrina Kaif wedding look, Katrina Kaif Sabyasachi, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding, Katrina Kaif pre-wedding look, Katrina Kaif homage to mother, Katrina Kaif white wedding, indian express newsThe couple paid tribute to the bride's mother and her British heritage. (Photo: Instagram/@katrinakaif)

Pictures from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s dreamy wedding in Rajasthan continue to be shared on social media, and in their recent posts, the couple teased us with what appear to be some pre-wedding photos from their ceremony.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

After the actual wedding photos, those from their mehendi and haldi ceremonies, we now know that they remained a Sabyasachi loyalist throughout, wearing nothing but exclusive designs from the ace designer’s collection.

In these pictures, the couple paid tribute to the bride’s mother and her British heritage. Sharing them on his official Instagram, Sabyasachi explained the look as “a vintage-inspired couture sari with a trailing veil”. “Silhouetted like a white wedding gown, the pastel tulle sari is embellished with hand-cut English flowers, embroidered by craftswomen from Bengal and liberally sprinkled with semi precious gems and crystals.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

The designer added that the “ensemble took 40 artisans over 1800 hours to handcraft”, and the sari was “paired with a statement uncut diamond choker detailed with opals and pale Russian emeralds, with matching earrings from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery”.

ALSO READ |Here’s why Katrina Kaif’s wedding ring is being likened to Princess Diana’s iconic sapphire ring

The groom also complemented his bride, paying “homage to the bride’s mother in a pastel Ashes of Rose coloured bandhgala with trousers in Merino wool with Sabyasachi gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons and custom-made juttis by Sabyasachi Accessories”.

Katrina’s stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania shared the pictures and wrote, “While planning the looks, I really wanted something that reflected the beauty of a white wedding… veil, trail and a bouquet of hand-picked flowers. So, we added these ideas to the eternal grace of a sari. @sabyasachiofficial created this magical nude floral tulle with the most delicate flowers, that reminded me of flowers we press in our favourite romantic novels. Here’s to creating magical memories..”

What do you think of the looks?

