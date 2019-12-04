Katrina Kaif or Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Who looked better in an Alex Perry outfit?

Few can carry off an understated look like Katrina Kaif. And in case you have any doubt, do not look beyond her recent looks. The actor was recently spotted donning a blush pink one-shoulder dress and she looked like a vision. The Alex Perry outfit, which stood out for the cape sleeves, was rounded out with minimal make-up and a pair of diamond earrings and light pink lipstick.
The attire reminded us of something Priyanka Chopra Jonas had worn, mostly due to the cape sleeves. The actor was seen in another Alex Perry midi dress, which she wore while attending the launch of her dating app Bumble in Mumbai. The tangerine dress was rounded out with matching Christian Louboutin heels and hair styled in soft curls.
Kaif was recently spotted looking lovely in an all-denim look. The crisp white shirt was teamed with a pair of jeans and a denim jacket. The cropped jacket rounded out the look really well. It was completed with a nude make-up palette, hair parted at the side and a pair of basic white sneakers.
